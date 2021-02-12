Rehabilitation has greater power than labeling

For two years, I've had the privilege of stewarding the Women's Resource Center at the University of Montana, an organization founded by Montana State Senator, Diane Sands.

Many of us grow up believing punitive and stigmatizing measures are effective in preventing heinous, sexually-based crimes. For much of my own life, I could not reconcile change and redemption for individuals who commit such crimes until I found myself working alongside someone in a service industry job who was productive, kind, and a level 1 sex offender.

Later in my sociology classes, I would study our criminal justice system and learn of the ways isolation and marginalization contributes to greater risk of repeated offense and recidivism. Many experts believe rehabilitation and availability of social services has greater power than labeling for level 1 sex offenders.

Senator Sands has dedicated her career to pursuing informed solutions to the issues that face us. Her unintroduced, impending legislation (LC0439) is another bipartisan example of this, though for many, is hard to accept.

I ask Montanans to put their trust into Senator Sands. And for those who cannot, to look at her track record. Slanderous speculation is hurtful and does not belong in Montana politics.