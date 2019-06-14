A competitive Democratic process allows voters a meaningful choice. I filed to run for Governor of Montana on June 10 to give voters a choice. A polarizing candidate will divide our state. We need to work together to carry on the good work which has led to successful bipartisan efforts like Medicaid expansion and Hanna’s Act. Making sure people on both sides of the aisle are treated fairly is important to me. I believe equality is the foundation of our democratic system.
We will need to tackle tough issues of persistent drought, deluges and wildfire and continue to build resiliency in our state systems. We will need science to make wise decisions for Montana’s future. From stream flows to crop yields, science is an integral part of a modern economy. We need biology, engineering and physics in order to make wise decisions for Montana’s future.
Together we have the ability to build a stronger Montana. When I represented my community in Park County in the Montana State House, I learned what a small town our state really is. We’re a collection of individuals who more often choose to celebrate what we all have in common rather than dwell on differences.
Reilly Neill,
Livingston