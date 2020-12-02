 Skip to main content
Reimburse fees for unused deer licenses

In a normal year, I would travel east for Thanksgiving and hunt at the same time. This year being very abnormal, and with the Centers for Disease Control and all state and local health boards advising against travel for the holiday, I decided to follow their recommendations and did not go east. That decision left me with some unused deer licenses.

With all the Cares Act and COVID-19 money allocated to the states, I figure Governor Bullock should direct the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to refund license fees to myself and others who took the health boards warnings seriously and did not get a chance to use their licenses.

Region 2 is extending the elk season just because of the weather and Montana's weather is usually variable and the COVID-19 virus is an extreme occurrence.

The FWP department has my address on file. I will be anxiously awaiting my reimbursement.

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

