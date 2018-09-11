I’ve been watching for a long time (Pol Sci ‘75). Karl Rove figured something out about fear motivating voters. Barry Goldwater, who preceded John McCain in the Senate, scared voters by talking about using nuclear weapons, and lost to Lyndon Johnson. When we had disaster drills, fear seemed normal. But fear was never supposed to determine our votes.
For years we have been voting because ads convinced us to fear some policy. Now fear is the first emotion political ads employ. When politics was more civil, fear was the last tool used by desperate politicians. We brought divisive politics upon ourselves.
Long ago, politicians sought votes based on their records, on what they had accomplished or on what they promised to work to accomplish. Voters evaluated candidates and voted for their best choice. By putting the best into office (and keeping them there), voters were more satisfied with their elected “leaders.” It was a different time, surely.
If we are to honor our heritage, we must start by rejecting campaigns that promote fear and loathing of candidates. Campaigns that use them are desperate. We should evaluate candidates on what we can learn about their character and then vote.
George Hart,
Missoula