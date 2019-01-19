I am extremely concerned about new proposed rules by the Department of Interior curtailing information access. Any regulation limiting access by the press or public to information held by a government office or department, is a direct contravention of the First Amendment to our Constitution.
As ones sworn to uphold our Constitution, it is therefore incumbent upon our senators and representatives to do their best to eliminate any such possibility. There are enough perils to our constitutional freedoms as it is, without government contribution.
It is up to our legislators to reject this last insult to the American people by a shamefully departing secretary of the Interior.
Tim Crawford,
Belgrade