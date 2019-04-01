Montana House Bill 279 has passed with a 49 to 45 vote in the House and has now progressed to the State Senate. Its second reading is scheduled for today, April 1, at 1 p.m., with a vote to follow.
This bill seeks to amend the ethical considerations of Montana’s fish and wildlife legal codes to allow trappers to receive monetary reimbursement for killing wolves.
Trap-Free Montana Public Lands accurately stated that there is no such thing as "wolf trapping" — trapping is indiscriminate by nature; a trap makes a casualty of whichever animal, of any species, first falls victim to it.
Should HB 279 pass, the state of Montana will effectively condone and subsidize indiscriminate killing contests and ruthless profiteering that will see an unknown number of Montana’s animals across an unknown variety of species killed. This would be done to no benefit of the state and in direct conflict with current scientific theory regarding the beneficial role of apex predators in our ecosystems.
Please contact Montana's senators today to express your vehement objection to this costly and irresponsible bill.
A list of Montana state senators and their contact information can be found here: https://leg.mt.gov/senate.
Douglas Balmain,
Helena