Reject outside election influence

They’re at it again — outside billionaires trying to buy a Montana election. This time it’s Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that recently mailed a demeaning flyer depicting Kathleen Williams as a puppet of Bernie Sanders. Really?! Do they seriously think that will stick?

And they’ve earmarked $2.25 million to tie Williams to Nancy Pelosi — clearly a baseless attempt at guilt by association.

Montanans know better — and we also know we are capable of deciding who to elect to office. CFG’s website shows its top recipients of support this election, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale prominent among them. The Washington, D.C.-based PAC brags that it will spend $13 million, its largest amount ever.

Montana, with its inexpensive media market, has consistently been the target of PACs like CFG, who think they can buy us on the cheap. But Montanans reject this sinister and offensive form of targeting. You would think "Maryland Matt" Rosendale, who keeps trying to be a Montanan, might shy away from this support, but he doesn’t. CFG’s agenda includes privatizing Social Security, ending health care support for millions, and more tax breaks for the wealthy.

Don’t be fooled. Vote for Kathleen Williams and Steve Bullock.