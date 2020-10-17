 Skip to main content
Reject Steve Bullock

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (some may have died) because of her actions. Hanoi Jane has given money and her support to Democrat Steve Bullock for the Senate here in Montana. Steve Bullock states that he will work for the people of Montana, but by accepting the support of a known war time "Traitor" Steve will only act as a puppet for Pelosi and Schumer. If the Democrats were to gain control of the Senate, our 2nd Amendment rights would be taken away, the Electoral College would be eliminated, the politicians in California and New York would control our lives, our religious liberties would be in jeopardy, and we would have one party rule in America. It would really be a shame that any Montana veteran would agree with Hanoi Jane and support Steve Bullock. We certainly don't need a "Traitor" in the Senate. Reject Steve Bullock!

Mike Wyrwas,

Billings

 

 

