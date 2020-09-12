 Skip to main content
Reksten has the qualities needed to be a good legislator

We are fortunate to have Dr. Linda Reksten for a legislative candidate in House District 12. A fourth generation resident of Polson, Linda has a distinguished 34 year career in education, with 17 years as an elementary school principal, four years as Polson School Superintendent, and the author of two books on student achievement. She was honored by President George W. Bush for her work. We can be confident that she will represent all the people of Lake County. She has studied taxation and is an advocate for lower taxes.

Linda is intelligent, thoughtful and a good listener. She carefully considers all aspects of any proposal, exactly the qualities we need in a good legislator. Her expertise in education issues will be a great benefit to the legislature. Please join me in voting for Linda Reksten for House District 12 of the Montana legislature.

Barbara J. Burbank-Larson,

Polson 

