Reksten has the qualities needed to be a good legislator

We are fortunate to have Dr. Linda Reksten for a legislative candidate in House District 12. A fourth generation resident of Polson, Linda has a distinguished 34 year career in education, with 17 years as an elementary school principal, four years as Polson School Superintendent, and the author of two books on student achievement. She was honored by President George W. Bush for her work. We can be confident that she will represent all the people of Lake County. She has studied taxation and is an advocate for lower taxes.