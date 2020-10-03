 Skip to main content
Reksten highly qualified

Linda Reksten is highly qualified to serve in the State Legislature to replace Greg Hertz who is running for Senate. Linda is a fourth generation Montanan going back to homestead days in the Polson area. She has achieved a lot in life, is well educated and is also very practical, down to earth, hard working, and approachable. Linda is a conservative Republican and is very open about her legislative goals, not hiding behind generalities that some candidates use to mask their real agenda. She is very interested in hearing from voters. Her priorities include: high quality education for teachers, students, and staff in safe and healthy facilities by upgrading building security features and re-instating school resource officers; reducing the tax burden on citizens, especially property taxes in Lake County; make Montana more business friendly by reducing red tape and providing other incentives; strengthen and support family and community, especially protecting all lives; protect private property rights; protect, support, and strengthen Agriculture and strengthen promotions of Montana products as world renown brands. Check out Linda Reksten online, on Facebook, give her a call and please vote for Linda Reksten for Montana.

Mary Mutch,

Polson

