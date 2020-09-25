 Skip to main content
Reksten is extremely qualified

Dr. Linda Reksten is an outstanding legislative candidate in House District 12. A fourth generation resident of Polson, Linda has a distinguished 34 year career in education, with 17 years as an elementary school principal, four years as Polson School Superintendent, and writing two books on student achievement. She was honored by President George W. Bush for her work.

As a former legislator for Lake County, I know what is required to do the job, and Linda is extremely well qualified. Her expertise as an educator and as a Superintendent of Schools, where she was responsible for preparing and overseeing a large budget, will be invaluable in dealing with the state budget. Linda is also very intelligent, personable, thoughtful and a good listener to all sides of an issue, very important qualities to have as a legislator.

It is a pleasure to unequivocally recommend voting for Linda Reksten for HD12 of the Montana Legislature.

Janna Taylor,

Dayton

