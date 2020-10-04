Reksten will continue Hertz representation

I would like to thank the voters of House District 12 for electing me to represent them for the last eight years. It has been an honor representing the citizens of Montana and Lake County.

I know both of the candidates running to replace me as the representative for HD12. Only one of those individuals will continue to represent voters as I have, with the same values and principles that a majority of voters in HD12 expect. That individual is Linda Reksten.

Reksten was born and raised in Lake County. She understands our community and will work hard to solve problems we all share as citizens of Lake County and Montana.

Reksten served as the superintendent of schools for Polson, which provides her with the understanding of the complexity of school funding and rules that every legislator must understand. School funding is extremely complex and takes many legislators years to understand. Reksten will be ready on day one. Her experience will be especially helpful since education expenditures represent a significant portion of our state budget.

I would encourage all voters to join me in supporting and voting for Linda Reksten for HD12.

Rep. Greg Hertz,