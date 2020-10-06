 Skip to main content
Reksten's expertise is invaluable

Dr. Linda Reksten is an outstanding candidate for the Montana Legislature in House District 12. As a fourth generation resident of Polson, Lake County is home for Linda and she knows the territory. She has a distinguished 34 year career in education, with 17 years as an elementary school principal, four years as Polson School Superintendent, and writing two books on student achievement. She was honored by President George W. Bush for her work. Her expertise as an educator and as a Superintendent of Schools, where she was responsible for preparing and overseeing a large budget will be invaluable in dealing with the state budget. Linda is also very intelligent, personable, thoughtful and a good listener to all sides of an issue, very important qualities to have as a legislator. Linda has studied taxation issues in Montana and in Lake County and believes that the residents of Lake County pay too much tax. As a legislator, she is committed to work for lower taxes. Linda is endorsed by many Polson community leaders as well as by our former legislators, Greg Hertz and Janna Taylor. Please join me in voting for Linda Reksten for House District 12.

David Passieri,

St. Ignatius

