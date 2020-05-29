Releasing convicts leads to increase in crime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OK, here I am again, asking the readers, is the Minnesota violence terrible? Yes it is! However, there are parts of Minneapolis/Saint Paul that are taken over and controlled by gangs. So ask yourself, why? Why has this happened?

The rioters should be controlled by any means necessary to regain control and find out who is funding these actions. Crazy? It is crazy!

Then again look in other parts of the country where convicts are turned loose on society. Look at the increase in all areas of crime in the areas where the prison doors were opened on a promise they will return. Stupid cannot be fixed.

OK, so also what has happened to the Feinsteinss, Epstein, Bill and Hillary Clintons and Biden assault going without criminal action? They are also a part of the problem. If you commit illegal actions you should pay the price, no matter who you are.

So if the recent incident upsets you, do something about it. Then do something in all other areas as well. We are losing our freedoms by the inactions of corrupt politically correct.

Time to weed out all corruption and save this country before China forecloses on the debts the USA cannot ever repay. They will not be so tolerant, as history has shown. Wake up, and right is right and wrong is punished!