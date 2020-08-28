 Skip to main content
Religious Republicans want to divert public money to private schools

The Republican religious oligarchs would lead us to believe that God is on their side.

They would also lead us to believe it is in Montana’s best interest to divert federal dollars from public schools to private Christian schools. Many of these allegedly Christian schools teach children that the earth is only 5,000 years old.

The late comedian and free thinker George Carlin stated it best: “When evolution is outlawed, only outlaws will evolve.”

Frank Maycumber,

Kalispell

