Rely on disease experts for novel virus crisis

A recent letter to the editor touts a fired professor of physics in arguing that face masks and isolation have caused the COVID-19 epidemic rather than having — at least while in use — limited it.

I've got nothing against physicists; I am married to one. Although my husband has a PhD in astrophysics from Harvard and has retired from the highest academic rank in the New York State University System, I don't go to him for medical advice. I don't rely on my dentist when my car needs repair, or call in a seamstress to fix my furnace.

Physicians, virologists and epidemiologists are the experts we need for this novel disease crisis. They won't get everything right on the first pass — because this is novel. However, it doesn't take much to recognize the sudden, massive increase in outbreak that has coincided with re-openings and return to large scale gatherings.

Europe is far ahead of us at the moment on control of this outbreak. Their cultures differ from ours in the degree to which they match personal freedom with community responsibility. Please wear a mask, keep distant and wash up often. Call your doctor if you are ill — not a physicist.