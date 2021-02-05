 Skip to main content
Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the airport. A rain had passed and on a windswept softball field I heard from a friend that there was an incident outside Augusta. I have never talked about this, but I need to say it to Missoula and the University of Montana.

The incident was a plane crash. What I heard next dropped me to my knees. The University of Montana lost a couple good ones that fateful day. Simms High School and University of Montana great Dave Gustafson and Helena High School's Kirk Johnson. Both had perished in a tragic plane accident. I started with Dave and I started together on the Griz men, shook 'em up. A kid from Class C Simms and Indian Boy from Class B Cut Bank would be starting in the Big Sky Conference. Kirk Johnson, also on that particular UM squad, and I decided to play baseball for the University of Montana. Kirk was shortstop and a good one, and guess who's on 2nd? Little ole' me. I loved those men and we can't lose what they did for UM. I wanted to let you folks know this. It was time. I'm 70 "ish" and need to do what my heart tells me to do.

Donald Wetzel Sr.

Helena

