Thanksgiving. America. 2019. So much discord. Perhaps we should all be reminded what John Adams, our first vice president and our second president, wrote to James Warren on April 16, 1776:
"We may please ourselves with the prospect of free and popular governments. But there is great danger that those governments will not make us happy. God grant that they may. But I fear that in every assembly, members will obtain an influence by noise not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls....
"There is one thing, my dear sir, that must be attempted and most sacredly observed or we are all undone. There must be decency and respect, and veneration introduced for persons of authority of every rank, or we are all undone. In a popular government, this is our only way."
Steven Neely,
Missoula