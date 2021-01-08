 Skip to main content
Remember Daines' part in problem

We send our Congress people to Washington, D.C., to make, modify and uphold the law. But when riotous events such as occurred last Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, instead of hiding under their desks, they perhaps should have been standing beside them, swinging a chair. No wonder Congress' approval rating is below 15%.

Sen. Steve Daines is part of that problem. He was one of 12 U.S. senators who was going to object to President-elect Bidens' electoral victory. After the riot Daines withdrew from that group, but his decision to participate in it initially is telling, and should be remembered next election cycle.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

