 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember Downing's history, ties to Zinke

Remember Downing's history, ties to Zinke

{{featured_button_text}}

Voters please remember that Troy Downing was found guilty of hunting violations, getting a resident license when he really lived in California.

Also remember his close ties to Ryan Zinke, who quit as secretary of the Interior in disgrace. Zinke's wife was the director of Downing's campaign for the Senate in 2018, which he lost to Senator Tester. He is not the kind of person we need as Montana's state auditor.

Vote for Shane Morigeau!

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News