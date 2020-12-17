 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remember Jesus advocated reform

Remember Jesus advocated reform

{{featured_button_text}}

This being an election year, the terms "liberal" and "conservative" were extensively used as derogatory terms against their opponents by people running for office. I have heard some candidates and their supporters use the term "liberal" as if it were a synonym for unpatriotic, undemocratic or worse. Meanwhile, conservative policies were highly criticized by the other side.

Interestingly, the definition of liberal is “one who is inclined toward favoring progress or reform, being broad-minded, not intolerant, not prejudiced, and characterized by generosity;” quite difficult to live up to. The definition of a conservative is “one who is inclined to preserve the existing order of things and is opposed to change,” basically requiring no action. Being a conservative appears to involve far less work than being a liberal.

Since it is almost Christmas, it might be good to consider which of those two definitions baby Jesus demonstrated when he grew up. For all practicing Christians, who claim to believe in Jesus Christ, this is a reminder for everyone to remember that Jesus advocated reform, loved all living things, large and small, was not opposed to change and was generous to all people.

Have a wonderful Christmas, stay well and treasure life.

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Fox is an embarrassment
Letters

Fox is an embarrassment

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who…

A thank you to President Trump
Letters

A thank you to President Trump

It is the season to be joyous and thankful. I am thankful that 2020 is almost over and my thanks to you, President Trump. Here are my thanks to you!

How to explain lawsuit support?
Letters

How to explain lawsuit support?

Montana’s attorney general is about my age, and I, along with many, was very disappointed in the action he took part in joining with 16 other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News