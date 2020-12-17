Remember Jesus advocated reform

This being an election year, the terms "liberal" and "conservative" were extensively used as derogatory terms against their opponents by people running for office. I have heard some candidates and their supporters use the term "liberal" as if it were a synonym for unpatriotic, undemocratic or worse. Meanwhile, conservative policies were highly criticized by the other side.

Interestingly, the definition of liberal is “one who is inclined toward favoring progress or reform, being broad-minded, not intolerant, not prejudiced, and characterized by generosity;” quite difficult to live up to. The definition of a conservative is “one who is inclined to preserve the existing order of things and is opposed to change,” basically requiring no action. Being a conservative appears to involve far less work than being a liberal.

Since it is almost Christmas, it might be good to consider which of those two definitions baby Jesus demonstrated when he grew up. For all practicing Christians, who claim to believe in Jesus Christ, this is a reminder for everyone to remember that Jesus advocated reform, loved all living things, large and small, was not opposed to change and was generous to all people.

Have a wonderful Christmas, stay well and treasure life.

Judy Hoy,

Stevensville

