Please, stop hoarding toilet paper! Small businesses, families and non-hoarding folks actually need some.

Buying a surplus of toilet paper will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus. Why are you buying so much?

If you want to prevent from getting this virus, wash your hands. But please don’t hoard hand soap and other cleaners.

Be mindful and respectful of other people in your community.

Jamie Dewey,

Missoula

