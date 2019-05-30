{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Memorial Day: another day for barbecues, the lake, a day off work. But not for those who died serving our country. They number too many, mostly young, men and women with dreams and plans. But they sacrificed their lives for us, from 1775 to today.

Remember the people behind the statistics that the VA collects; U.S. war deaths:

American Revolution — 4,435

War of 1812 — 2,260

Mexican War — 13,203

Civil War, including Confederacy — 498,332

Spanish American War — 2,446

World War I — 116,516

World War II — 405,399

Korean War — 54,246

Vietnam War — 90,220

Desert Shield/desert Storm — 1,948

Do you know of someone who died in war — a relative, friend, a classmate? I honor my cousin, Cpl. Louis Heth, who died when his jeep drove over a landmine at Normandy, age 21. And I honor my brother’s friend, Medal of Honor recipient Captain Lance Sijan, 25, USAF. His plane was shot down over Vietnam. Captured and tortured, escaping once, Lance died in captivity at the “Hanoi Hilton.”

I know we will not stop fighting wars. I wish we would, but we must at least honor those who did not come home.

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

