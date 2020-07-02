Remember soldiers' unselfishness, sacrifice

As Independence Day approaches, I would like to extend a salute to all of our veterans who served to preserve our independence. Our country called on you to leave your families, friends, jobs and generally, life as you knew it. You were asked to endure things that many Americans cannot even imagine and you unselfishly answered that call and made sacrifices to benefit us all.

My prayer is that Americans today will keep your unselfishness and sacrifice in mind when they are called upon to wear masks, wash their hands, or maintain a physical distance in order to help prevent the spread of corona virus to others, especially those in the generations that served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Compared to what was asked of you, not much is being asked of us. If we, as Americans, are truly as great as we claim to be, we should be able to step up and do what is asked of us simply because it is the right thing to do.