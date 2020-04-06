Remember that Rep. Fuller opposed coronavirus response

This letter is in response to the guest column by Rep. John Fuller on April 5:
Fuller, I would gladly stay in my house for a while if it would save your life. I don’t agree with your way of thinking but that has nothing to do with saving your life. I wonder if you would do the same for me, since you think it is an “irrational response to save the lives of a few.”
The science is obvious: stay away from each other and slow the rate of infection. Yes, the policies temporarily impinge on our civil rights. Yes, many people will die anyway. And yes, it would be great if people would do the prudent thing on their own, but many won’t. By having fewer cases overall and fewer cases at a time, it gives our grossly overtaxed medical system a better chance to save lives. We, in Montana, are beyond lucky to have Governor Bullock and other intelligent people paying attention and acting in the best interests of all of us.
People of House District 8, I invite you to remember that John Fuller feels that his liberties have been so compromised that he has written publicly against the government insisting on policies based on good sense and good science which will save many lives. He also infers that none of you need any money from the government or loan forgiveness to make it through this unprecedented time.
Linda D. Raye,
Missoula
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.