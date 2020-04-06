Remember that Rep. Fuller opposed coronavirus response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This letter is in response to the guest column by Rep. John Fuller on April 5:

Fuller, I would gladly stay in my house for a while if it would save your life. I don’t agree with your way of thinking but that has nothing to do with saving your life. I wonder if you would do the same for me, since you think it is an “irrational response to save the lives of a few.”

The science is obvious: stay away from each other and slow the rate of infection. Yes, the policies temporarily impinge on our civil rights. Yes, many people will die anyway. And yes, it would be great if people would do the prudent thing on their own, but many won’t. By having fewer cases overall and fewer cases at a time, it gives our grossly overtaxed medical system a better chance to save lives. We, in Montana, are beyond lucky to have Governor Bullock and other intelligent people paying attention and acting in the best interests of all of us.