Last week his former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of eight crimes. That same day, his personal attorney Michael Cohen also plead guilty to committing eight crimes. Recently his foreign policy advisor in the last campaign George Papadapolous, plead guilty to committing a felony. And let's not forget his head of U.S. national security Michael Flynn, who also plead guilty to a felony. These are the criminals he personally chose to drain the swamp. That says a lot about his judgement. Then there is Scott Pruitt, his head of the EPA who recently resigned in disgrace while Trump daily insults Jeff Sessions, his own choice for attorney general. And yet both Greg Gianforte and Matt Rosendale have stated they unconditionally support a president who continues to make such horrible choices and surrounds himself with so many criminals. They don't seem to be bothered in the least by any of these scandals. That says a lot about their judgement. A vote for either of them is a vote for more of the same Washington swamp rot. If they're elected keep your waders by the door.
Jim Thornton,
Arlee