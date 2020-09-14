Remembering the fallen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone else out there remember that when we didn't find weapons of mass destruction in a stable but problematic country that wasn't involved in 9/11 we shifted our excuse for invasion to “100,000 deaths of their own citizens!?” Seventeen years and estimates of more than 600,000 Iraqi deaths from our war later we're still there.

Saddam Hussein's attack on the Kurds was horrific. It is well documented that his actions resulted in the death of 100,000 Iraqi Kurds. Since then, Kurds have been targeted by other states, including our good friend Turkey. Despite Kurdish fighters being among our strongest allies in Iraq, American leaders now look the other way.

By the time this is published, we'll be approaching 200,000 deaths of our own citizens from a disease “no worse than the flu.” With less than 5% of the world's population and the claim of the best medical care in the world, we somehow have over 20% of global deaths from COVID-19. Perhaps some kind nation will invade us to rid us of the incompetent and uncaring stable genius who even now shifts his gaze as Americans sicken and die.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

