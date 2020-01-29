It seems like a good time to inundate U.S. Sen. Steve Daines with emails and let him know that it is time he lives up to the oath he took to be an unbiased juror in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
A few good talking points might be:
Why is it Trump continually does his best to help out Russia? By withholding military aid and selling a bogus story about Ukraine, he once again plays into Putin’s hand.
Why does Putin want Donald Trump to be our "con-man-der-in-chief" (no spelling error)? Putin obviously knows the old saying about divide and conquer. And he can do it by simply hacking our elections. How easy.
Why do Republicans continue to defend this president? There are better Republicans who could unify America instead of tearing it apart, who could tell the truth, who would not insult our military by both words and actions (again, Trump helped out Russia by abandoning the Kurds in Syria) and who would act as a conservative instead of giving tax cuts to the rich.
Do I really think Daines will vote to remove Trump? No, but he'll know why he is voted out this fall.
Dave Dickson,
Missoula