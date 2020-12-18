 Skip to main content
Reminder there's good in the world

Reminder there's good in the world

I want to thank the Missoulian for the wonderful feature about Dorothy Williams (Dec. 13). Her example of grace and humanity is what we are all so hungry for in this time of division and sometimes downright hate.

I am also reminded of the importance of having a local newspaper that brings us stories about our community that we would never hear without their voice.

Thank you, Missoulian, and thank you, Dorothy Williams, for reminding us that there is still so much good in this world.

Helen Kelly,

Missoula

