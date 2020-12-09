Reminder to practice positive thinking

This is a personal story. I feel it is appropriate to share because of all that we are going through in our lives right now.

The other day, a friend of mine reminded me of the power our individual thinking has on our words, actions and relationships with others.

This reminded me of a book I read and "took to heart" back in the 1980s.

The book is "The Power of Positive Thinking" by Parker Palmer, author, educator and activist born in 1939 in Chicago. In a nutshell, this book helped me overcome negative attitudes, such as fear and lack of confidence. It helped me replace these attitudes with the traits of a positive thinker. These are positive things, like optimism, determination, patience and ways of pulling myself out of any low moods I might be experiencing.

Our thinking habits really determine our lives in so many ways. Discovering techniques and practices for "positive thinking" has been a true lifesaver for me. And while I surely can fall into negative thoughts and moods at times, practicing the power of positive thinking has become more habitual and helpful.

I thank my friend for this reminder, and possibly this sharing can be a reminder for someone else, too.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

