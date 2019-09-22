Thanks to the Missoulian for running that wonderful section, "Best Remind." For all of us seniors that was enjoyable in looking back, as those pictures and stories were an important part of our lives. What a great way to reminisce.
It was also special for me as I did publicity for many of those stars during my career in Hollywood, including The 5th Dimension that you pictured on your section called "Billboard Hot 100." I had the pleasure of joining them at a performance at the White House in December 1969. On my wall I still have a letter to me signed by President Nixon and a group picture at the White House.
Keep those special sections coming. I know all of your readers enjoy them. I know I do.
David Mirisch,
Superior