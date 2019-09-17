A recent (Aug. 14) Missoulian article uses the words "snatch" and "grab" to describe the city's determination to reallocate excess tax increment financing (TIF) to taxing jurisdictions affected by TIF districts. That choice of words suggests something untoward when nothing could be further from the truth.
State law envisions and many Montana cities with TIF districts share tax increment revenues with affected jurisdictions. The law provides several options: annually determining to remit excess increment; adjusting the base taxable value of a district; or entering into remittance agreements with the other taxing jurisdictions.
Some municipalities enact policies that limit the amount of bonding or project benefit to a percentage of the TIF. Such agreements and decisions to reallocate tax increment must protect the rights of bondholders, but bond provisions allow the distribution of "excess" increment.
Remitting "excess" tax increment to other taxing jurisdictions can be good public policy and fair to taxpayers. It allows for the continued operation of important, successful TIF districts and benefits multiple generations of tax payers who may otherwise have to wait for as many as 40 years to benefit from the growth in a district, growth which may contemporaneously require additional government services and funding by such taxpayers.
Mae Nan Ellingson,
Missoula