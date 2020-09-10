Removal of mail sorting machines is playing politics

A spokesperson for Sen. Steve Daines says the governor of Montana used taxpayer dollars to file a lawsuit over a non-existing problem to get headlines in election-year politics.

The problem that Daines is oblivious to is the U.S. Postal Service is needed by people who aren't multimillionaires. Donald Trump has removed sorting machines the Postal Service uses to deliver mail and votes in a timely manner three months before an election. If this isn't politics, what is, and how oblivious is Steve Daines to this action?