Remove 'bad actors' from Congress

After watching the horror of Donald Trump's bloodthirsty thugs — planning to lynch the vice president and kill House Speaker Pelosi, urinating and smearing feces, beating an officer to death — I am enraged and sickened by the senators like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale, all members of Congress contributing to the attempted overthrow and coup of our nation, all following the lies of a psychopathic sociopathic president.

These senators and whoever else backed the insurrection of our Capitol need to be removed. They have no place on a democracy. There needs to be punishment for these bad actors.

Daines and Rosendale need to be removed, along with any others who supported a fascist government.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

