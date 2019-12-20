The time has come to remove the grizzly bear from the Lower 48. Why? Because this is where all the people are. Grizzlies belong in the wilds of Alaska and Canada where there are, basically, no people.
Why would someone want the grizzly down here? Because they like the “idea” that they are “here” and that somehow is psychologically fulfilling to them.
Why wouldn’t someone want the grizzly here? They are hampering or completely stopping commerce and recreation in a lot of areas. They do attack and injure or kill recreationists who innocently stumble into them (don’t blame the grizzly but blame the people who put them where there are lots of people).
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s not let our own selfish desires (for grizzlies in the Lower 48 no matter what the outcome) harm this magnificent and prehistoric animal. Grizzly bears belong in wilds of Alaska and Canada where interactions with people and commerce is very unlikely. I think the Lower 48 grizzlies would like that too.
David Bennett,
Thompson Falls