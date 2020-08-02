You have permission to edit this article.
Remove the money from politics

The Republicans have no low in their advertisements. Mike Cooney has "taken" a million dollars in pay at public service wages over a 43-year career as a public servant. Yet, Greg Gianforte receives a $3 million tax break in one year because he voted it in. Government is not running a business, it is governance. Business is only concerned with the bottom line and the top tier of operators. Governance is for all the people. Look at how the businessman Donald Trump has done. A train wreck from Day One. The reality is we need to remove money from politics. Citizen's United needs to be rescinded. Remove the money, remove the ads and lies we all must endure. Election cycles only need to last three to four months to discuss issues, not four years. Elect public servants, not career grifters.

John Paoli,

Missoula

