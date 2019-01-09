Donald Trump is the most corrupt president we have ever had. He might soon be indicted or impeached for obstruction of justice, violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, conspiring with a hostile foreign power to attack our elections, and many other things. However, Bob Mueller is unlikely to charge him with the crime future generations will condemn him for the most, failing to stop the climate crisis.
Almost every climate scientist in the world agrees that the climate crisis is happening, is human-caused, and will become catastrophic if we continue as we have. Scientists say we have only perhaps a decade to shift to renewable energy, or future generations will be forced to face ever-worsening fire, flood and famine events. If we continue as we have, our civilization will certainly collapse.
Even though Mueller is not likely to charge him for this, Trump is committing a crime against humanity, the children of tomorrow. History might eventually forget Hitler, but it is never going to forgive Trump. And so, for the children, we must remove Trump from office and immediately change the course he has set for us.
Wade Sikorski,
Baker