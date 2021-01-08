Remove Trump immediately

On Nov. 3, 2020, the law-abiding citizens of the United States told our nation’s leaders what they wanted. They voted Donald Trump out of office.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump showed the nation and the world what appalling consequences arise when four years pass with no curbs on a dictatorial president. The 25th Amendment and impeachment exist for good reason.

Are any of this nation’s leaders sufficiently courageous to remove this tyrant from office, by means that are immediate and legal?

Diane Friary,

Florence

