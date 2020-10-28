Reneau will protect American way of life

Every election is important, but this election is especially important because the protection of our American way of life hangs in the balance. All of our Republican candidates running in this election around the Missoula area believe in our U.S. Constitution, right to life, the Second Amendment, our police, our military, and law and order.

One of those candidates is state Senate candidate Susan Campbell Reneau, whom I've known for many years as a supporter of veterans.

She, like the other Republicans running locally, is wanting to make our lives better by reducing taxes and regulation. She will listen to your concerns and work to put your suggestions into action in the Montana Senate to make all our state better. Reneau is running in Senate District 45 that includes the university district, Linda Vista, parts of Miller Creek and Lolo and even parts of Clinton, but there are Senate and legislative candidates everywhere who need your support.

Ballots have been in print since Oct. 2 and available for you to vote at the Election Office that day. You should have received your ballot in the mail by Oct. 9. Whatever you do, vote.

Our nation's future is on the line.

Nancy Engebretson,

Alberton

