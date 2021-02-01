Renegotiate Glacier, Blackfeet agreement

The east side of Glacier National Park businesses are suffering because Glacier National Park never have acknowledged the 1869 agreement made between the Blackfeet Tribe to get the land to establish Glacier National Park.

The agreement allowed the tribe to continue using the land as it was their own still. It allows Blackfeet tribal members to cut wood and take it; it also allows hunting in the park boundaries in order for tribal members to get meat to survive. In leasing the land to Glacier National Park, tribal members could still use the land like it was part of the reservation.

The agreement was made between translators of the early Blackfeet tribal leaders. There was misinterpretation, and the leasing of the land should be negotiating again.

Maybe if Glacier National Park follows through with the agreement then the Blackfeet Tribe might consider opening up the reservation.

Arthur Weatherwax,

Missoula

