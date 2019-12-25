As president of the Enviro-Syndicalist Party (ESP) in Missoula, I am running for mayor, police chief, city council, county commission, sheriff and judge. Whatever comes first.
The platform for ESP is to solve the severe homeless and poor housing problem in Missoula. If elected, ESP will transform and renovate every bank building, every hotel building and every church building in downtown Missoula into rent-free apartments for our homeless and poor.
Please support and vote ESP. Thank you.
Gene Bernofsky,
Missoula