Renters' tax credit would ease homelessness

It's refreshing to see bipartisan acknowledgment that homelessness is a pressing issue ("Budget proposals look to increase spending on homelessness," Feb. 24).

Currently there are several renters' tax credit bills in our U.S. Congress. This legislation would give a refundable tax credit for rental costs above 30% of the household income up to the local fair market rent.

Did you know that Republicans who helped craft the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for the wealthy and corporations, personally benefited from that new tax code? The Center for Public Integrity (a nonprofit newsroom that investigates betrayal of the public trust) shows, in their new report, that 36 of the 47 Republicans on the three congressional committees that wrote the legislation likely each saved hundreds of thousands of dollars on their tax bills because of their own legislation.

So in 2018, for the first time, the 400 richest Americans paid a lower tax rate (23%) than any other group.