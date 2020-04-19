Reopen economy to save small businesses

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Every day the shutdown continues, more small businesses will fail and never reopen. Was it smart to shut down? Yes. Does it make sense still? No, because the daily State Library update shows just 21 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the entire state! The fact is that this pandemic peaked back on March 26, and has spiked down ever since.