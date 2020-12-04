 Skip to main content
Reopen Missoula schools full time

Reopen Missoula schools full time

“The default position should be to try as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school, to get them back to school.”

That was Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“Today, there is extensive data that we have gathered over the last two to three months to confirm that K-12 schools can operate with face-to-face learning and they can do it safely and they can do it responsibly.”

That was Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield speaking at the White House on Nov. 20.

“If the kid isn’t in school, then the kid is at home, which is a place where we’re seeing spread, or the child is out in the playground where you have the community infection rate.”

That was New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week, after he reopened the schools.

Why is it that all the experts say to reopen the schools, but Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson here in Missoula says no?

Why is he such an expert?

New York has 27,000 people per square mile and they can send their kids to school — but in Missoula, where we have 36 people per square mile, we cannot?

We’re not stupid. Open the schools full-time.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

