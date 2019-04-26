Reparations for black slavery?
What if one is the descendant of a Union Army Civil War veteran or veterans, perhaps even wounded or slain between 1861 and 1865? Would said descendant be entitled to so-called reparations, given that Union Army troops were fighting to end slavery as well as to preserve the Union, or would it (i.e., reciprocal reparations) result in a wash?
Then there's the prospect of Cherokees, and possibly Creeks, Seminoles, Chickasaws and Choctaws as well, owing reparations for slavery, given that the first and perhaps the other named Native Americans possessed black slaves prior to the Civil War. Should their descendants be taxed accordingly?
Perhaps the notion of any reparations should receive a quiet burial, otherwise chaos is certain, which would delight the enemies of our representative constitutional republic.
Bernie Sanders et al, amen?
K.C. Smith,
Alberton