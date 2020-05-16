Repeal tax cuts to finance US Postal Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The psychopath we have for a president and his sycophants must leave the United States Postal Service alone.

Complaining about its losing money is a strange irony when he is wasting billions on a border wall, destroying the public health infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, funding un-needed defense systems that do not work, multiple trips to Mar-A-Lago and campaign rallies at taxpayer expense, trying to sell off our public lands with help from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and failing miserably to deal with COVID-19.

We can finance the USPS and lots more that directly benefits the people who do the real work in Montana by repealing the Trump/Republican tax cut that benefits those celebrities and corporate CEOs from somewhere else who own gated ranches in Montana but next to nothing for most of us. We cannot allow Trump and Republicans to destroy the Post Office, which has been essential to the development of our nation and Montana.

The USPS serves all Montanans and especially those in our extensive rural landscape very well. Maybe they can get along without the post office in Washington, D.C.; it is not clear that they read our mail anyway.

Dick Hoskins,

Missoula

