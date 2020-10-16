 Skip to main content
Replace mis-leaders with real leaders

Japan, South Korea, and Sweden protected their people from COVID-19. They used testing, tracing, and selective quarantine, not economy-busting, nation-wide lock-downs. Their leaders didn’t worry about re-election – they quelled the disease.

Trump misled us saying: no problem. When the virus refused to go away, he blocked testing to conceal additional cases. When he couldn’t hide it, he turned the disease into a political issue, creating division and distraction as the death toll climbed. A weak-kneed Republican Senate merely applauded his genius.

The President still obstructs widespread testing that would make tracing and quarantine effective. The new Republican policy is "herd immunity," meaning do nothing while Americans die.

To be fair, Republicans pray for a vaccine. Unfortunately, widespread vaccination is months away. Meanwhile Trumpers at all levels politicize public health and spread rumors about vaccinations. The Republican politics of self-interest, chaos, and division only delays the science-based strategy to defeat COVID-19.

A strong testing and tracing program could be done now, if the tests were available. But Republicans are too busy installing a judge. Get them out of the way - Vote for Cooney, Bullock, and Williams. And that Biden fellow.

Mark Mackin,

Helena

