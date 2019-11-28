Having read the Missoulian article this morning, Nov. 23, regarding verification of a local rabid skunk, I am compelled to offer advice for individuals exposed to threatening dog behavior while walking in local off-leash parks, etc.
Threatening behavior exhibited by dogs whose owners clearly do not follow the rules for off-leash areas, including having required voice control over their pets, should be reported, particularly but not limited to cases of unprovoked dog bites such as occurred to a 6-year-old relative walking the North Hills area last week.
The Missoula Animal Control website advises all dog bites be reported to their number, 541-7387. If Animal Control officers are not available, it advises calling 9-1-1, the city police department and/or sheriff's office immediately.
Dog owners need to be held accountable for the actions of their pets on public land, with maximum penalties levied against offenders. Missoula's dog culture often seems to disregard the rights of others when supporting the rights of their pets.
Unfortunately, the workload of Animal Control officers often limits their availability; consequently, I would also suggest carrying pepper spray for defense against threatening dogs in these areas.
Brett Hollis,
Missoula