Reporting facts isn't 'spewing hate'

Recent letters to the editor from Dale Hanson claim the press is sensationalizing the COVID-19 epidemic and unfairly placing blame for missed opportunities. Examples were “skyrocketing “and “potential public health disaster.”

A rocket has to accelerate rapidly to escape earth's gravity. Cases of COVID-19 hospitalization and death have increased rapidly. The graphs showing this look like early rocket trajectories. The national stockpile of critical medical equipment is depleted. When health care workers are unprotected and not able to fully care for the ill, that is disaster.

The problem isn't most reporting, rather that we have national leaders who have ignored the threat of disease outbreak for years despite outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola. They have starved public health budgets, disbanded advisory boards, ignored national security advisers and failed to listen to or understand scientific and medical experts. Some demonstrate more concern for their re-election, investment holdings and gym dates than our health.