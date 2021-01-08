Representatives helped incite riot

Many clearly agree with the Missoulian's Editorial and Judge Nelson's excellent column about the dereliction of duty we saw from our President, and in particular, Senator Daines, and Representative Rosendale in the attack on our Capitol.

Our Montana representatives, in attempting to block our democratic election, helped incite this riot. That is shameful, and will be something not to be forgotten.

What happened to the Republican party? It used to be the party of law and order. It used to profess to using personal responsibility and holding people to consequences for their actions. It supported law enforcement, patriotism, and conservative approaches. Apparently that is no longer true.

What consequences should there should be for representatives who incite a coup against democracy? This is incomprehensible - but it is sedition. Republicans who profess horror and surprise at this attack are way too late admitting we have a very dangerous president.

Please, elected officials, tell the truth, do your job, protect our country and move forward with logic and integrity to work together instead of continuing to divide us.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

